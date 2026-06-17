Padres' Fernando Tatis: Leads offense in win

Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.

Tatis drove in a run on a double in the fifth inning before adding an RBI single in the ninth. It continued a strong June for the 27-year-old, who's batting .344 with hits in 12 of 15 contests this month to go along with eight RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases. On the year, he's slashing .284/.348/.353 with two homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and 18 steals across 314 plate appearances.