Tatis went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis went 5-for-13 with two RBI, two steals and three runs scored over this weekend's three-game series versus Arizona. Prior to this series, he hadn't stolen a base since July 30. The outfielder is at a .260/.317/.467 slash line with 19 steals, 19 home runs, 62 RBI, 66 runs scored, 26 doubles and a triple through 98 contests.