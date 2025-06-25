Padres' Fernando Tatis: Moves into cleanup spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatis will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
Padres manager Mike Shildt is switching up his batting order, as this is the first time all season Tatis is not batting leadoff in a game he started. Luis Arraez is sitting atop the lineup Wednesday and will be followed by Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill.
