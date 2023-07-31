Tatis went 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win against Texas.

Tatis produced a big insurance run for San Diego in the eighth inning, plating Trent Grisham with an RBI single. Tatis subsequently stole third base but was stranded there. The shortstop-turned-outfielder may not be grabbing as many headlines as he did in previous campaigns, but he's providing plenty of juicy fantasy stats and is one of only nine major-leaguers to notch 15 homers and 15 steals thus far. Overall, Tatis is slashing .275/.332/.494 with 18 long balls, 17 thefts, 59 runs, 53 RBI and a career-best 19.5 percent strikeout rate over 395 plate appearances.