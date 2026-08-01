Padres' Fernando Tatis: Nabs steal Friday

Tatis went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Tatis has surged since the All-Star break, going 19-for-55 (.345) with seven extra-base hits, three steals and 14 RBI over his last 14 games. The outfielder's overall power numbers remain down compared to previous seasons, but he's made up for it by running at a career-high rate. He's now batting .286 with a .759 OPS, 26 steals on 37 attempts, eight home runs, 49 RBI, 56 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples over 109 contests.