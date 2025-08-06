Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatis isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Tatis will get a rare off day Wednesday after going just 2-for-21 with an RBI and three runs scored through the first five games of August. While he regroups, Ryan O'Hearn will cover right field and bat fifth.
