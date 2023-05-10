Tatis went 0-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 win against Minnesota.
Tatis didn't have a good day at the plate, as he struck out twice and didn't collect any hits. However, his stolen base in the seventh inning following a fielder's choice helped generated a Padres run. The theft was a welcome sight for Tatis' fantasy managers, who no doubt are counting on him to provide much more in that category than he has so far this season. After swiping 52 bags over his first 273 major-league games, Tatis entered Tuesday with no thefts on one attempt through his first 15 contests of 2023.