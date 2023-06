Tatis went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Tatis hit a solo shot in the third inning and then doubled the Padres' lead with a three-run blast in the eighth. This was his second multi-homer game of the season, and it's the second time in four contests he's driven in four runs. The 24-year-old is up to a .258/.307/.509 slash line with 11 long balls, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored and six stolen bases through 38 games.