Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Tatis was one of eight Padres to knock a double in the blowout win. He also upped his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-21 (.429) with two doubles, though his homer drought is now at 11 contests. The outfielder is slashing .265/.322/.470 with 19 homers, 20 stolen bases, 62 RBI, 67 runs scored, 27 doubles and a triple over 100 games this season.