Tatis went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Tatis had gone nine games without a multi-hit performance. His pair of thefts Saturday also marked his first successful steals since July 18 versus the Nationals. The outfielder is now at a .259/.361/.429 slash line, 17 home runs, 24 steals, 45 RBI, 80 runs scored, 19 doubles and two triples over 114 contests. He's been in a lower gear since mid-June, but he still offers enough category coverage to be a fixture in most fantasy lineups.