Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he apparently checked out well Tuesday and has received clearance to progress to full swings. Once he's swinging 100 percent off a tee, Tatis will advance to hitting off a pitching machine for 10 days before starting a rehab assignment. Given that basic timeline he won't be ready to return from the injured list coming out of the All-Star Break on July 22, but he could be back by the end of July or early August.