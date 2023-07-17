Tatis (ankle) entered in the eighth frame of Sunday's extra-innings loss to Philadelphia and went 1-for-2 with two RBI while finishing the contest in right field.

Tatis twisted his ankle on the warning track while playing the field in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader and was held out of the starting lineup Sunday. However, with the Padres facing a two-run deficit and the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth inning, manager Bob Melvin turned to Tatis to pinch hit. The move paid off, as Tatis deliver a two-run single to tie the contest. He remained in the game to play right field and logged another at-bat, grounding out to shortstop in the 11th frame. Given that Tatis was able to log four-plus innings on defense despite a wet field, it appears that his ankle is fine, and he suggested after the contest that he'll be back in the lineup Tuesday following an off day Monday. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis said, "I feel good. I feel confident, especially with the off day tomorrow. It's gonna be a good day to bounce back."