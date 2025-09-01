Tatis was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles due to lower half tightness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tatis said after Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Twins that he was dealing with some right hamstring tightness during the contest, but he felt well enough for the Padres to include him in their initial lineup for Monday's series opener. The Padres haven't indicated whether Tatis suffered a setback leading up to the start of the game, or if he was scratched out of an abundance of caution. Bryce Johnson will enter the starting nine in Tatis' stead, starting in center field and batting eighth.