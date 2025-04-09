Tatis (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Tatis exited prior to the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday's 10-4 loss due to discomfort in his left shoulder -- the same one he had surgically repaired late in the 2022 season. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Tatis said after the game that he doesn't believe the injury is anything that will linger or force him to the injured list, but he'll get at least one game off. The Padres have an off day Thursday, giving Tatis some added time to heal before the team opens a three-game series with the Rockies on Friday.