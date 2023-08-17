Tatis went 3-for-4 with one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Tatis has recorded a trio of three-hit efforts during his six-game hitting streak. He also has five steals in that span, including his straight theft of home in this contest, one of two steals he recorded following a seventh-inning single. His renewed efforts on the basepaths have him up to 22 steals this season, three high of his career high from 2021. Tatis is slashing .270/.325/.473 with 19 home runs, 63 RBI, 69 runs scored, 27 doubles and a triple through 101 contests.