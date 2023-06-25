Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals.

The Padres had trouble getting on base Saturday, with Tatis' single counting as one of just four hits for the hosts. Tatis has 14 steals on the year, eight of which have come over his last 16 games. For the season, the talented outfielder is slashing .288/.357/.551 with 15 home runs, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored. His apparent commitment to running more rounds out an already impressive fantasy profile.