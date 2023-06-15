Tatis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, two stolen bases, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

Tatis has been locked in at the plate lately, but this was one of his best overall games of the season. He's homered three times and added four steals while going 12-for-27 (.444) during his active seven-game hitting streak. The 24-year-old is up to 10 steals, 14 homers, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored and 13 doubles through 47 contests while maintaining an excellent .283/.341/.561 slash line.