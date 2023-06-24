Tatis went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and a stolen base in a 13-3 win over Washington on Friday.

Tatis reached four times in the contest, the fourth time he has accomplished that feat this season. The star outfielder also swiped his 13th base, moving him more than halfway to the career-best mark of 25 thefts he set last season. Despite missing the first 20 contests of the campaign while serving out the remainder of an 80-game suspension, Tatis has been a fantasy standout, posting a .289/.359/.556 slash line along with 15 homers, 35 RBI, 42 steals and 13 thefts over 260 plate appearances.