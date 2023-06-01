Tatis went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Thursday's victory over Miami.

Tatis got the Padres on the board with his first double in the fourth inning, tying the game 2-2. He'd drive in three more runs with his second double in San Diego's seven-run sixth, extending the lead to 10-1. Thursday's performance was Tatis' first multi-hit game since May 19 -- he'd gone 5-for-40 in his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old outfielder is now slashing .253/.305/.481 with nine homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and six steals through 167 plate appearances this year.