Tatis went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over Kansas City.

Tatis opened the scoring in the first inning with a 422-foot solo shot off Alec Marsh, his 10th homer of the season. The 25-year-old Tatis has at least one hit in his last seven games, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. He's now slashing .261/.340/.433 with 38 runs scored, 30 RBI and six stolen bases across 268 plate appearances this year.