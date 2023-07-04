Tatis went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Tatis hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning and plated another run with a single in the eighth. The superstar has gone 8-for-18 (.444) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits over his last four contests. He hit leadoff for a large portion of June, but has also seen an increasing amount of time batting second, and he was in the three-hole Monday. Tatis is slashing .286/.346/.535 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 18 doubles and one triple through 65 games this season.