Tatis went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

It was the third multi-steal game of the season by Tatis, who swiped multiple bags for the first time since Aug. 9 against Boston. The All-Star right fielder has at least two hits in four of his last seven outings amid his first career 20-homer, 30-steal campaign. Through 580 at-bats, Tatis is hitting .266 with 22 long balls and 65 RBI to go with career highs in runs scored (107) and steals (32).