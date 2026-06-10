Padres' Fernando Tatis: Walks off Reds with second homer

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Cincinnati.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Tatis lined a slider from Chase Petty over the left-field fence for a walk-off homer. After going 55 games without a home run to start the year, Tatis now has two in his last 11 games while going 27-for-68 (.397) over his last 16 contests. Overall, he's slashing .281/.347/.348 with 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 286 plate appearances this season.