Tatis went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

Though his seven-game hitting streak was snapped, Tatis made a positive impact on offense with a season-high three walks. The star outfielder has reached base in exactly half of his 60 plate appearances in June and is posting a 1.360 OPS though 13 games this month. He's swatted five homers, driven in 15 runs, scored 13 times, swiped six bases and registered a 9:6 BB:K during that stretch.