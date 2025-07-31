Sheets went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

Sheets doubled the Padres' lead with a two-run homer in the third inning and added a rare stolen base after drawing a walk in the fifth. It was a much-needed spark for the 29-year-old, who entered the game stuck in a 4-for-38 slump without an extra-base hit over 10 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .249/.312/.423 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 39 runs scored and two steals across 394 plate appearances.