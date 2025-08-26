Padres' Gavin Sheets: Homers in Monday's loss
Sheets went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.
Sheets has hit well in limited action this month, batting .333 (11-for-33) with three homers and five doubles over 13 games in August. He's reclaimed a starting role in left field while Ramon Laureano shifts over to center to cover the absence of Jackson Merrill (ankle). Sheets is up to a .256/.319/.451 slash line with 18 homers, 59 RBI, 45 runs scored and two stolen bases across 116 contests, though he's likely to be back in a reserve role once the Padres' outfield is at full health.
