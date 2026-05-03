Padres' Gavin Sheets: On bench against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Sheets will hit the bench for the series finale while the White Sox send southpaw Anthony Kay to the bump. Ty France will fill in for Sheets as the Friars' starter at first base.
More News
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Goes deep Monday•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Produces key homer on birthday•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Clubs first two homers of campaign•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Sitting second straight vs. lefty•