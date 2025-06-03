Sheets (head/hip/wrist/thumb) grounded out as a pinch hitter in Monday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Sheets was evaluated for a head bruise, hip soreness and wrist/thumb soreness after colliding with the outfield wall Sunday against Pittsburgh. The veteran slugger was also evaluated for a concussion, though he appears to have passed through protocol given his ability to enter as a pinch hitter Monday. Sheets said prior to the game against San Francisco that he expects to avoid being placed on the IL, and the pinch-hit appearance similarly suggests that such a stint won't be needed.