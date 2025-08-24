Sheets will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With Jackson Merrill landing on the injured list Saturday due to the left ankle sprain he sustained Aug. 15, Sheets should be primed to handle an everyday role in the outfield until Merrill makes his return. Sheets had already started in each of the Padres' previous five games, going 4-for-16 with two home runs, one double, four RBI and three runs.