Padres' Griffin Canning: Earns first win in bulk relief

Canning (1-5) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Canning entered in the second inning and was actually the only Padres pitcher to allow a run, which came via a single in the fifth. The 30-year-old has opened June in uneven fashion, yielding one earned run in two of three outings with a seven-run blowup in between. Overall, he owns a 6.64 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB across 42 innings this season. With German Marquez (forearm) closing in on a return, it's unclear what Canning's role will be for his next turn.