Padres' Griffin Canning: Returning to starting role Monday

The Padres announced Canning as their starting pitcher for Monday's contest against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning was deployed behind an opener in both of his last two appearances, but he wasn't particularly effective in that capacity, yielding five runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings between those outings. The Padres will give the right-hander another look in a starting role Monday, but he may need a strong showing to extend his stay in the rotation. German Marquez (forearm) is in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso and could bump Canning to the bullpen or off the 40-man roster entirely once he's reinstated from the injured list.