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Padres' Griffin Canning: Steady in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Canning allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Mets.

After some struggles early in the year, Canning has settled in fairly well, though he's still on the hunt for his first win. He's gone at least five frames in his last four outings, allowing 10 runs across 21.2 innings in that span. The 30-year-old is at a 6.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB through 32.2 innings over seven starts, so there is still some risk when he draws a tougher matchup. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Baltimore.

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