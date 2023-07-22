Wolf's contract was selected as expected Saturday ahead of his major-league debut against the Tigers.

Wolf, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree, but he does come with strong numbers at the Double-A level this season. In 17 starts, he owns a 3.39 ERA, striking out 31.3 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.0 percent. The 6-foot-7 sidearmer will skip Triple-A altogether, and it remains to be seen if his funk will continue to outweigh the fact that his fastball sits below 90 mph once he gets to the highest level.

