Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth walked and later scored his first time up to bat and would end up hitting back-to-back jacks with Fernando Tatis in the second inning. It's his fifth homer in six games and his 12th on the year, raising his slash line to .287/.355/.479 with 31 RBI, 53 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 27:44 BB:K. Cronenworth has registered a hit in each of his last 10 games and is currently swinging one of the hottest bats in the majors right now.