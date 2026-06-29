Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Back in action after IL stint

The Padres reinstated Cronenworth (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

San Diego optioned infielder/designated hitter Will Wagner to Triple-A El Paso to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Cronenworth, who returns to the Padres after a nearly two-month stint on the shelf. Cronenworth proved his health last week during a three-game rehab stint with El Paso, going 3-for-12 with a home run and a double while making one start apiece at second base, designated hitter and shortstop. The 32-year-old is likely to see most of his playing time at the keystone, which will result in Fernando Tatis transitioning back into more of a full-time role in right field after he split time between the infield and outfield while Cronenworth was out of commission.