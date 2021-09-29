Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cronenworth brought a dormant Padres offense to within one run with his ninth-inning home run off Blake Treinen but the blow proved to be too little too late. The infielder has been serviceable for much of September with a .259/.333/.466 line that's seen a recent boost with a combined 4-for-7 featuring two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks over Cronenworth's last two games.