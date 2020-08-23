Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and two additional runs scored in a 13-2 victory over Houston on Saturday.

A day after San Diego's major-league record of four straight games with a grand slam came to an end, Cronenworth started a new streak with a bases-clearing homer in the second inning. The long ball was part of a career night for the rookie, who established big-league highs with three hits and four RBI in the rout. Cronenworth also extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he has gone 11-for-26 (.423).