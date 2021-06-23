Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Cronenworth socked his 10th long ball of the season in the first inning off Clayton Kershaw, and now he has gone deep in back-to-back games, and in three of his last four contests. Those power numbers might not be sustainable going forward, but there's no question Cronenworth is seeing the ball wall of late. Tuesday's homer also extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's recorded two multi-hit contests.