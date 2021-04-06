Cronenworth went 3-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Giants.

Cronenworth has started each of the Padres' first five games this season, registering a .412/.545/.647 slash line in 22 plate appearances. There was some expectation that he would bounce around some this season with the arrival of Ha-Seong Kim, but Cronenworth has so far looked like San Diego's everyday second baseman. With Fernando Tatis potentially missing substantial time due to a shoulder injury, Kim is likely to fill in at shortstop, further cementing Cronenworth's regular spot in the lineup.

