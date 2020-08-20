Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Cronenworth appears to have a strong hold on a starting position in the Padres lineup as he has now started six consecutive contests. The utilityman has gone 7-for-20 (.350) during that span and is currently riding a four-game hitting streak in which he has knocked three doubles. On the season, he is slashing .333/.394/.617 with a pair of homers and nine runs scored.
