Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-2 victory against the Dodger's on Saturday.

Cronenworth singled in the first inning and tacked on a solo shot in the third to extend San Diego's lead to 2-0 and break out of a major slump. Prior to Saturday's game, the 28-year-old had gone hitless across his previous seven games, a streak that spanned 23 at-bats, and seen his average fall from .296 to .160. He's still reaching base at a solid .343 clip thanks to 11 walks compared to 10 hits but his .189 average and .302 slugging stand to experience some positive regression with career marks of .265 and .453.