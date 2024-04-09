Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's 9-8 win versus the Cubs.

The Padres went down 8-0 before Cronenworth began a spirited comeback with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The long ball was the first of the year for the first baseman, but he's produced offense in other ways, as he currently leads the team with 11 total RBI. Cronenworth has reached base safely in 10 of 13 contests and is slashing .313/.382/.500 through 56 plate appearances.