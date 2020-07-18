Cronenworth could make the Opening Day roster in place of Jorge Mateo (illness) if Mateo remains out, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cronenworth has been trending on the wrong side of the roster bubble as Opening Day approaches, but the likelihood that Mateo -- who tested positive for COVID-19 early in the month and has yet to return -- will not be ready to go by the start of the season will likely open a spot for a utility infielder. That spot would almost certainly go to Cronenworth, whom the Padres acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last December.