The Padres will consider experimenting with using Cronenworth in the outfield following the signing of Ha-seong Kim on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

With Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado cemented on the left side of the infield, and Cronenworth coming off a strong season at the keystone, the signing of Kim creates a bit of an infield log jam for the Friars. As a result, it looks like the club will try both Cronenworth and Kim in the outfield next spring in attempt to possibly get both of their bats in the lineup on a regular basis. A return of the designated hitter in the National League would certainly simplify things for San Diego.