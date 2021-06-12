Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.
Cronenworth got San Diego on the board with his blast off Mets reliever Miguel Castro in the seventh inning. The long ball was Cronenworth's first since May 21. The versatile infielder is slashing .276/.344/.412 with six homers, 20 RBI, 39 runs scored and three stolen bases across 272 plate appearances.
