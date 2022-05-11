Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.
The three hits were a new season-high total for Cronenworth, who had been hitting just .172 in May before Tuesday's eruption at the dish. He'll be back in the lineup Wednesday for the series finale with Chicago, manning second base and batting leadoff.
