Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Cronenworth reached base safely three times in the game Tuesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in a row. The 27-year-old has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Due to his recent success, he has received more at-bats at the top of the lineup. He is slashing .286/.364/.429 in 152 plate appearances, and shares the Padres' lead in extra-base hits alongside Fernando Tatis with 12.