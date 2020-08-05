Cronenworth is likely to earn more time at second base once Eric Hosmer returns from the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported in his morning newsletter. "That's safe to say," manager Jayce Tingler said. "He's earning his time. He's earning it with his glove and his at-bats ... He continues to play like that, he's going to play quite a bit."

Cronenworth impressed the Padres with his work ethic during the shutdown and has continued to do so in this short season. He's been playing first base while Hosmer has been out, with Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia sharing the second base duties, but he'll slide over and still get starts at second once Hosmer returns.