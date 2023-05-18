Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Royals.

Cronenworth smoked a fastball over the right field wall to tie the game in the fifth inning. It was his first homer since April 15. May has been rough for Cronenworth, with a .220 average and .320 slugging percentage. He struggled in May last season posting a .290 slugging percentage before turning his season around in June.

More News