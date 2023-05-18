Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Royals.
Cronenworth smoked a fastball over the right field wall to tie the game in the fifth inning. It was his first homer since April 15. May has been rough for Cronenworth, with a .220 average and .320 slugging percentage. He struggled in May last season posting a .290 slugging percentage before turning his season around in June.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Three walks, one steal in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Jumps to No. 2 spot in order•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Extends hit steak•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Homers twice with six RBI in rout•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Getting first day off Friday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slugs first homer of 2023•