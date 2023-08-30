Cronenworth is not expected to need surgery to repair his fractured right wrist, MLB.com reports.
Undergoing surgery would no doubt have ended his season, although it would still seem to be a long shot that he makes it back given that he'll be in a cast for several weeks. With the Padres' playoff hopes growing grimmer by the day, it makes little sense for Cronenworth to rush back.
